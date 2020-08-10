Number of positive Covid-19 cases dips as tests pruned in Telangana

The number of new positive cases has witnessed a drop to 1,256 in Telangana as the number of samples tested were cut by half on Sunday.

The State tested 11,609 samples on Sunday as against 23,000 on the previous day, resulting in a sharp reduction in positive cases.

The total number of positive cases so far in the State stands at 80,751, while the total number of recovered patients were at 57,586. On Sunday, 1,587 patients recovered from the viral infection.

The total number of active cases is put at 22,528 as 15,789 patients are taking treatment in home or institutional quarantine.

Test results of 1,700 samples are awaited. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 389 cases, followed by Rangareddy district with 86 and Karimnagar with 73 cases.