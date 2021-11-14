Post-festival, Covid situation ‘under control’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Covid situation remains under control after the festival season, with daily positivity rate at 0.90 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 41 days. Delhi witnessed a decline in daily infections to 56 from the previous day’s 62, the highest in more than three months.
According to health experts, there has not been an increase in hospitalisation or deaths in the National Capital.
“On a daily basis, we are not seeing any increase in actual disease spread or hospitalisation. We are screening those who are coming with symptoms like fever or cough, but we are not seeing positivity rise in the National Capital,” said Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Meanwhile, Aakash Healthcare & Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, and Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, did not report Covid-related admissions. Jalandhar-based NHS Hospital has confirmed three cases.
According to the ICMR, the setting of winter in the northern parts has not shown a correlation with the infection.
“There is no scientific data to prove that the infections increase with cold weather. In fact, the cases saw a declining trend in September-end last year, which continued till February when the winter season ended. So, there is no correlation between the weather and infection,” said an ICMR official.
India reported 11,271 Covid cases on Saturday with 285 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are slightly lower than the previous day’s 11,850.
It is to be noted that the daily positivity rate stood at 0.90 per cent, less than the previous day’s 0.94 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for the last 41 days and below 3 per cent for 76 consecutive days. Also, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.01 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 51 days.
Among the States, Kerala contributed to more than 50 per cent of the cases at 6,468 with 174 deaths. A spike in active cases was seen in 14 States, including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Punjab. Also, the country conducted 12.55 lakh Covid tests the previous day, taking it to a total of 62.37 crore tests so far.
Besides this, more than 26.25 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 5:00 pm on Sunday, aggregating to more than 112.28 crore inoculations so far.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...