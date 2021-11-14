Post-festival, Covid situation ‘under control’

The Covid situation remains under control after the festival season, with daily positivity rate at 0.90 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 41 days. Delhi witnessed a decline in daily infections to 56 from the previous day’s 62, the highest in more than three months.

According to health experts, there has not been an increase in hospitalisation or deaths in the National Capital.

“On a daily basis, we are not seeing any increase in actual disease spread or hospitalisation. We are screening those who are coming with symptoms like fever or cough, but we are not seeing positivity rise in the National Capital,” said Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Meanwhile, Aakash Healthcare & Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, and Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, did not report Covid-related admissions. Jalandhar-based NHS Hospital has confirmed three cases.

According to the ICMR, the setting of winter in the northern parts has not shown a correlation with the infection.

‘No co-relation’

“There is no scientific data to prove that the infections increase with cold weather. In fact, the cases saw a declining trend in September-end last year, which continued till February when the winter season ended. So, there is no correlation between the weather and infection,” said an ICMR official.

India reported 11,271 Covid cases on Saturday with 285 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are slightly lower than the previous day’s 11,850.

It is to be noted that the daily positivity rate stood at 0.90 per cent, less than the previous day’s 0.94 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for the last 41 days and below 3 per cent for 76 consecutive days. Also, the weekly positivity rate was at 1.01 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 51 days.

Among the States, Kerala contributed to more than 50 per cent of the cases at 6,468 with 174 deaths. A spike in active cases was seen in 14 States, including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Punjab. Also, the country conducted 12.55 lakh Covid tests the previous day, taking it to a total of 62.37 crore tests so far.

Besides this, more than 26.25 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 5:00 pm on Sunday, aggregating to more than 112.28 crore inoculations so far.