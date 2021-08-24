Post-Onam week, Kerala TPR surges to 18.04%

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala registered a steep jump to 18.04 per cent on Tuesday, the first time in three months when it crossed the 18 per cent-mark, with 24,296 new Covid cases along with 173 deaths being reported in the State as it emerged from the Onam week festivities.
The cumulative death toll during the pandemic has risen to 19,757. The State saw Health Minister Veena George convene an emergency meeting of her department in the morning to discuss the evolving situation while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the same at a high-level meeting in the evening.
The meeting, chaired by the Health Minister, decided to accelerate the vaccination drive in the State further and administer at least one dose to all in the 18-44 age group (a population of 1.5 crore) by September-end. This will require a district-level road map for the smooth implementation, she said.
The Chief Minister informed the meeting that breakthrough infections (among the vaccinated) have crossed five per cent in Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod.
He directed the Health Department to conduct genome sequencing of samples from these cases at the earliest. Earlier this month, Pathanamthitta had seen a flare-up in these infections.
The meeting also decided to continue with the existing set of restrictions on weekdays with a lockdown on Sundays, which was lifted during Independence Day and Onam, being brought back. Shops and establishments may open on weekdays as per applicable current guidelines.
Only symptomatic people will be subjected to Covid diagnostic testing in Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, which have achieved high levels of vaccination. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete both the doses in those districts in which the first dose has been administered to 70 per cent of the target population.
On Tuesday, the number of wards with a Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above the threshold of eight per cent remained unchanged at 414.
These wards/panchayats are being subjected to a triple lockdown with regulated working hours for shops selling essential goods. On Tuesday, the list of districts returning the highest daily new cases went in for a major churn with Ernakulam (3,149) topping, closely followed by neighbouring Thrissur (3,046). Familiar names of Kozhikode (2,875); Malappuram (2,778); and Palakkad (2,212) trailed them in an apparent shift of the pandemic hub to Central Kerala from the North.
With 19,349 cases testing negative on the day, hospital admissions dipped further to 26,039. This is a crucial number being watched in terms whether new daily infections are converting into admissions.
Epidemiologists have warned that this number could change in tandem with rise in new cases.
