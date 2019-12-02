Post strike, bus fares up in Telangana

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Bus fares in Telangana have been hiked across the board.All bus services, including rural (Palle Velugu), Semi-Express, Express, Deluxe, Rajadhani and Garuda, are now costlier by 20 paise every km..
The minimum fare in city buses has been doubled to ₹10. From the third stage to fifth stage, the RTC will charge ₹15 (as against ₹10). Fares of other city services, Metro Express and Metro Deluxe, have also been revised.
The minimum charge in Palle Velugu buses has been revised to 83 paise (63 paise); Express: 107 paise (87 paise); and Garuda to 191 paise (171 paise).
Putting an end to the deadlock after the RTC employees withdrew their 52-day strike, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoallowed the public transport utility to increase the fares to tide over the financial crisis.
Before announcing several other sops on Sunday to the 50,000 employees, the Chief Minister said the fare hike would rake in ₹752 crore annually to the ailing corporation. On Monday, the TSRTC management came up with revised bus fares with additional charges.
Besides the regular fares, the fee for concessional passes to various sections have also been revised. The monthly city general pass will now cost ₹950 (₹770), while for the Metro Express it is ₹1,070 (₹880).
