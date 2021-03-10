Posters branding Mamata as ‘outsider’ surface in Nandigram

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Posters projecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an “outside” surfaced in Nandigram on Wednesday, the high-profile constituency from where the TMC supremo is set to file her nomination for the assembly polls.
The posters saying ‘Nandigram-Medinipur wants the son of the soil and not outsiders” were put up in the assembly constituency.
Banerjee is pitted against her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari, who has joined the BJP, in the Nandigram seat that will go to poll on April 1 in the second phase.
Addressing a party workers’ meeting on Tuesday, she had said her decision to contest from Nandigram was prompted by the love for the local people. Banerjee also said those who have “bowed in front of outsiders” are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card.
Adhikari has often called himself bhoomiputra (son of the soil) while seeking to get back at the TMC supremo who has been targeting the BJP with the “party of outsiders” barb.
Adhikari has announced that if he is not able to defeat the TMC supremo by 50,000 votes he will quit politics. He took out a rally in Nandigram on Wednesday where he will inaugurate the BJP election office.
Banerjee is expected to perform puja at a temple here and will organise a procession before filing her nomination in Haldia.
The TMC supremo had on Tuesday paid her reverence at a local Mazar, popular among members of the minority community here, and then offered prayers at Maa Chandi temple nearby.
Adhikari is likely to file his nomination on Friday as a BJP candidate for the assembly polls.
