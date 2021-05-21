National

Power Grid begins work on restoration of power supply to Diu

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 21, 2021

A 150-member team equipped with emergency restoration systems has reached Gujarat

Over 150 workers of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, equipped with ERS-Emergency Restoration Systems, which can replace ten 220 kV towers, have reached Gujarat to restore the 220 kV line providing power supply to Diu, the region worst affected by cyclone Tauktae.

The Centre is monitoring and coordinating power supply restoration operations by power utilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa and Daman & Diu in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, the Power Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar, has been holding regular review meetings with the state power utilities and central PSUs, namely, PGCIL, REC Ltd and Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, to provide them assistance to tide over the current critical disruptions caused by Cyclone Tauktae, the Ministry said.

Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association on Thursday also assured the government that it will coordinate with electrical equipment manufacturers and major contractors involved in the erection of transmission lines to expedite the restoration works, the statement added.

Published on May 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
cyclones
Daman and Diu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.