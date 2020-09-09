PowerGrid commissions a portion of Raigarh-Pugalur transmission system

State-run Power Grid corporation of India has commissioned Pole-1 of the Raigarh-Pugalur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission system. An official statement said this comprises the Raigarh HVDC Terminal Station (Chhattisgarh) and Pugalur HVDC Terminal Station (Tamil Nadu) along with a 1,765-kilometre-long HVDC line from Raigarh to Pugalur. Two high-voltage, alternating current lines in Tamil Nadu are also a part of this.

The system will facilitate power flow of 1,500 MW from the Western Region to Southern Region, ensuring reliable and quality power supply, the statement added.

“The pole-I having a 1,500 MW capacity, is the first leg of the 6,000 MW Raigarh-Pugalur HVDC Project, between Western and Southern Regions, which is envisaged for evacuation of bulk power generated by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the State of Chhattisgarh using the state-of-the-art HVDC technology. Implementation of the balance portion of this project is in an advanced stage and will be integrated in a phased manner during fiscal 2020-2021,” the statement said.