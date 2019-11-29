Pragya apologises again, but Congress not happy

Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur once again expressed regrets for her comments praising Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, but the Opposition was not satisfied and maintained that the Bhopal MP believes in violence.

The lower House witnessed stormy scenes on Friday as the BJP demanded a privilege motion against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for calling Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blasts, a terrorist.

The Opposition was unhappy with the first apology read out by Thakur. She read out another statement at 3 pm on the day after a meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had with leaders of various parties. “On November 27, during discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill, I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot (desh bhakt), I did not even take his name. Still if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologise,” she said.

Her first statement, began with criticising the Opposition, was interpreted by the Speaker. The Opposition insisted it should be an unconditional apology. “One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have not been convicted by the court ... it is an insult to a woman and a sadhvi,” she added targetting Rahul Gandhi.

At this point, BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged Birla to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for calling Thakur a terrorist. Congress members questioned this and stormed into the Well of the House.

Rahul Gandhi said he stands by his comments. “Yes, I stand by my statement. What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. Yes,” he said adding that he is ready to face any action on this. “I don’t agree with her, but she believes in it,” Gandhi said.