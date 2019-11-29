Pragya apologises again, but Congress not happy

Light at the end of the tunnel
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
Controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur once again expressed regrets for her comments praising Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, but the Opposition was not satisfied and maintained that the Bhopal MP believes in violence.
The lower House witnessed stormy scenes on Friday as the BJP demanded a privilege motion against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for calling Thakur, an accused in Malegaon blasts, a terrorist.
The Opposition was unhappy with the first apology read out by Thakur. She read out another statement at 3 pm on the day after a meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had with leaders of various parties. “On November 27, during discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill, I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot (desh bhakt), I did not even take his name. Still if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologise,” she said.
Her first statement, began with criticising the Opposition, was interpreted by the Speaker. The Opposition insisted it should be an unconditional apology. “One member has publicly termed me as a terrorist, though I have not been convicted by the court ... it is an insult to a woman and a sadhvi,” she added targetting Rahul Gandhi.
At this point, BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged Birla to allow a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for calling Thakur a terrorist. Congress members questioned this and stormed into the Well of the House.
Rahul Gandhi said he stands by his comments. “Yes, I stand by my statement. What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. Yes,” he said adding that he is ready to face any action on this. “I don’t agree with her, but she believes in it,” Gandhi said.
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...