President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind (file photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said.

The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the president on Friday morning.

Mukesh Singh had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

