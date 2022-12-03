President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the maximum use of technology to remove language-related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities.

She presented the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for 2021 and 2022 on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that according to an estimate of the United Nations, more than one billion people in the world are persons with disabilities.

More than two per cent of India's population are persons with disabilities. Therefore, it becomes the responsibility of all to ensure that the persons with disabilities can lead a dignified life independently.

Related Stories Excise policy case: CBI serves notice to KCR’s daughter Kavitha The CBI has mentioned Kavitha’s name, along with 35 others, in the case in the remand report of Amit Arora two days ago. READ NOW

"It is also our duty to ensure that they get a good education, stay safe in their homes and society, have the freedom to choose their career and have equal employment opportunities," she said.

The President said that in Indian culture and tradition, disability has never been considered as a hindrance in acquiring knowledge and achieving excellence.

"Often, it has been seen that divyangjan are gifted with divine qualities. There are innumerable examples in which our divyang brothers and sisters have achieved impressive feats in many fields on the strength of their indomitable courage, talent and determination. Given enough opportunities and the right environment, they can excel in every field," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union MoS for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale pose for a group photograph with awardees during the presentation of the National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi

She said education is key to the empowerment of every individual, including persons with disabilities.

Related Stories Two Indian Americans at centre of Hunter Biden’s laptop story A series of tweets along with internal communications of Twitter was released by writer Matt Taibbi regarding the controversy. READ NOW

"We should make maximum use of technology in order to remove language related barriers in education and to make education more accessible to children with disabilities," she said.

New measures

She said she was happy to note that the conversion of NCERT text books for classes 1 to 6 into Indian sign language for hearing-impaired children has been done. She said that it is an important initiative to include hearing-impaired students in the mainstream education process.

The President said the government is taking several steps for the empowerment of divyangjan.

She said inculcating self-confidence in divyangjan is very important to empower them.

"People with disabilities have talents and abilities just like normal people, and sometimes more than them. To make them self-reliant, it is only necessary to instil in them self-confidence," she said.

Related Stories Pakistan averts default; pays USD 1 billion Sukuk bond before schedule Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves has depleted to USD 7.5 billion due to the repayment of maturing debt and financing the current account deficit. READ NOW

She urged all sections of society to motivate the divyangjan to become self-reliant and move ahead in life. She said that when people with disabilities would make their effective contribution by joining the mainstream, then the country would move forward on the path of development at a faster pace.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment gives away the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities every year to individuals, institutions, organisations, state/district, etc. for their outstanding achievements and work done towards empowerment of persons with disabilities.