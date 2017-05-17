Presidential poll: Opposition rallies forces for a losing battle

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance being in no mood to entertain the Opposition’s proposal to give a second term to President Pranab Mukherjee, the upcoming poll for the top job in India are set to witness a tough contest with the ruling party clearly having the upper hand.

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma was reportedly asked to vacate his official bungalow at 10 Rajaji Marg so that it can be prepared for the incumbent President’s residence after he vacates office in July.

The much-awaited reshuffle in the Cabinet after Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s departure to Goa as Chief Minister has been halted. The purpose is to keep the allies in good humour with the prospect of elevation of certain members to the Cabinet as well as lure additional regional forces in the NDA fold.

So, while it keeps the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in suspense, the BJP is hobnobbing with the YSR Congress and the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TSR). YSR Congress President YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. The TRS, which has 17 MPs and 82 MLAs and a strength of 1.6 per cent to contribute to the NDA candidate’s victory, too, has indicated its preference for the NDA. “If it is good for the Centre and is also good for our State, we will definitely support the government,” said TRS MP Jithender Reddy.

The President is chosen by the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Assemblies of the States and Union Territories. Each MP carries a weight of 708 votes, while the value of an MLA’s vote varies in line with the population of the State he/she represents. The total pool is about 10.99 lakh votes with nearly half coming from the 4,120 MLAs and the other half from 776 MPs of both Houses.

With its victory in UP and additional seats won in other States, the BJP and its allies now hold over 47.5 per cent of the entire pool. The YSR Congress’ nearly two per cent and the TRS’ 1.6 per cent have added to the BJP’s kitty. Favourable noises have also been heard from the AIADMK, which holds about 5.4 per cent of the value of votes.

With the BJP now in command of what looks like a majority and not amenable for a second term for Pranab Mukherjee, it is highly unlikely that the Opposition will back down. While Mukherjee will not throw in his hat unless there is a consensus, the Opposition is very likely to project an alternative candidate. A contest is likely, even if the Opposition’s chances of winning are bleak.

Mukherjee’s name was discussed publicly by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last week. Following that, it was backed by the Congress.

A senior member of the Opposition, who is rallying forces to fight the BJP in the Presidential poll, explained why they are fighting an election with a strong possibility to lose.

“The idea is to get our numbers together and forge an alliance. We want to prove to the BJP that it will be not a cakewalk. We would have been happier if they were to agree to Pranab Mukherjee, but in the absence of this consensus, we will fight,” he said.