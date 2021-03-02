Prices of food items soar again

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Cooking a daily meal has got expensive as prices of onion, tomato, pulses and mustard oil seeing a spike. Government data show prices of basic cooking items have registered a2.7-37 per cent rise in a month’s time.
A combination of factors such as surge in diesel prices and higher temperature affecting crops is likely to have pushed up inflation. The government will release retail inflation data for February on March 12. What is interesting is that the rate of retail inflation for January was 4.06 per cent while food inflation was at 1.89 per cent, mainly on account of lower vegetable prices.
Data sourced from Department of Consumer Affairs showed that the maximum retail price of gram (chana) dal was ₹94 on February 1 and surged to ₹129 on March 1. Even minimum retail prices went up to ₹59 a kg from ₹55 during the period under consideration. Onion registered an increase of over 21 per cent, while prices of tomato saw a growth of over 11 per cent. Prices of edible oils also jumped.
However, onion prices, which increased during the third week to ₹4,000 a quintal, have slipped over 30 per cent to around ₹2,650 currently. Edible oils have begun to ease since last week with prices dropping about 1.5 per cent in the global market.
Anil Kumar Sood, professor and co-founder of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices (IASCC) said that there has been an across the board increase in commodity prices globally – which is partly resulting from dollar depreciation and is partly driven by expected increase in demand. For example, vegetable oil prices have increased by nearly 35 per cent since Q3 of 2020, with increase during January 2021 itself being in excess of 10 per cent.
“Consequently, the reduction in imports duty by India, effected during November 2020, has had no real impact on lowering domestic prices. In addition, international freight rates have increased significantly during the last few months, resulting in even bigger increase in landed costs,” he said
Further he said that after fall in January, there is possibility of heading back towards the earlier inflationary trend in vegetable prices.
Since the petroleum prices have been going up during the last few months and the government has also been taxing petrol and diesel at an increasing rate. “We can expect a cost-push inflation – particularly in products or commodities wherever the producers or intermediaries are able to pass on these increases to consumers,” he said.
As truck freight has seen double digit increase Sood, using industry estimates, expects vegetable prices could go up as much as ₹1 per kg.
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA has already projected that inflation is expected to resume an uptrend in February-March 2021. Earlier, Sreejith Balasubramanian, Economist with IDFC AMC had said that, going forward, the base effect which helped recent lower prints, will wane in February and March and the magnitude of disinflation in vegetables would also most likely ease, while the price movement in pulses and vegetable oils needs to be watched closely.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...