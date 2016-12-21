Prime Minister is pure as River Ganga: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is as pure as river Ganga — this was the response of the BJP to the allegation by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi that he has evidence Modi received kickbacks from the Sahara and Birla groups as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Dismissing the charges made by the Congress leader at a rally in Mehsana, Gujarat, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress is worried that the probe against the party’s first family is nearing completion in the AgustaWestland chopper scam. “The allegations levelled against the Prime Minister are baseless, false, shameful and malafide, and they reflect Rahul Gandhi’s frustration in leading his party to disastrous defeats in State after State,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

Prasad further said the Amethi MP is silent on the scams by members in the erstwhile UPA government.

“There is no expectation from Rahul Gandhi, who has demonstrated himself as the biggest partner of corruption during the 10-year rule of the UPA...Why he did not utter a single word when crores of rupees were being looted during Congress rule?” Prasad asked, adding: “Our Prime Minister is as pure as the river Ganga.”

Reacting to Prasad’s comment, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP is indulging in mudslinging rather than placing the facts before the public.

He said whatever Rahul said was based on the evidences available with the Income Tax Department and the CBI for the last 30 months and the Centre has not taken any action on it. He urged the Centre to hold an independent probe and asked Modi to come clean.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said serious charges of indulging in personal and political corruption while sermonising others against black money and corruption is Modi’s trademark hypocrisy. The charges against Modi are very serious and must be investigated, he added.

“Whether Vyapam, Lalit Modi, GSPC or now Sahara diaries, they reveal the sleazy, crony capitalism of BJP State governments. Thorough probe needed.

“Questions galore about the lavish expenditure by the BJP in elections. Modi even amended FCRA to legalise foreign funds to parties. All linked?” tweeted Yechury.