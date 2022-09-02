Prime Minister Modi lays foundation for Kochi Metro’s Infopark extension 

The Kochi Metro Rail’s 11.2-km-long Phase 2 extension to Infopark will provide a new direction to urban and transport development in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after unveiling its foundation stone.

This will cater to, among others, young IT professionals and those employed in allied sectors in Kakkanad. The project is in sync with the Union Government according prominence to metro-rail systems from city hub to suburbs, across India, he said and drew a contrast between 250 km of metro lines laid in the past 30 years and 500 km of lines commissioned in the past eight years. Work is underway on another 1,000 km of metro systems, he said.

Modi also flagged off the first train in Kochi metro’s 1.8 km Pettah-SN Junction corridor, launched redevelopment works of Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations, dedicated the Kollam-Punalur electrified line, and launched a MEMU train on the corridor and also the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam-Chingavanam doubled track.

Improve in rail connectivity

These projects to augment connectivity in the State are worth over ₹4,600 crore and will considerably improve the ease of living and doing business, he said. The three railway stations would be redeveloped like airports. The electrified Kollam-Punalur rail route will usher in non-polluting travel and also increase tourist footfall, he added.

The State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ongoing works on NH and waterways development will help further transport infrastructure in Kerala.