Prime Minister Modi to review Covid preparedness status in 7 worst-hit States, UT on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of six States and one Union Territory to review the status and preparedness of the pandemic response and management system.

These States and Union Territory – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi – have accounted for more than 63 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and 77 per cent of deaths so far in the country, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Fatality and positive rates

Among these, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi have higher case fatality rate of more than 2 per cent while the national average is 1.6 per cent. Other than Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, all the above-mentioned States have reported a positivity rate higher than the national average of 8.52 per cent. Besides, all these states/UT have been reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases of late, the statement said.

The Centre is also regularly deputing multi-disciplinary teams to States/UTs to support and handhold them in matters of containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with fitness influencers, including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actor Milind Soman and nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar, as part of first anniversary celebration of the Fit India movement.