Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said tourism in India is growing very fast and reiterated that one should also take care of cleanliness, to help the tourism industry.

“Be it our natural resources, be it rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is very important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot. Along with cleanliness in tourism, we have also discussed the Incredible India movement often. Through this movement, for the first time, people came to know about such places, which were just in their neighbourhood,” Modi said in his 100 th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’.

He said before going abroad for tourism, one must visit at least 15 tourist destinations of India and these destinations should not be from the State where they reside…’they must be from any other State outside your State’.

“Similarly, we have continuously talked about serious topics like clean Siachen, single use plastic, and e-waste. Today, this effort of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is very important in solving environmental issues about which the whole world is concerned,” he said.

Modi said through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum. “For example, the very mission to re-establish our toys and our toy industry started with ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The beginning of raising awareness about Indian breed dogs, our native dogs, was also started with ‘Mann Ki Baat’ only. We had started another campaign that we will not bargain with the poor small scale shopkeepers,…we will not haggle with them,” he mentioned.

Even when the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign started, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ played a big role in connecting the countrymen with this resolve. Every such example has become an agent of change in the society, he said.

During the Mann Ki Baat, UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay also wanted to know about India’s education and cultural preservation, to which the PM said whether it is about education or culture, whether it is about its preservation or promotion, this has been an ancient tradition of India.

“The work that the country is doing in this direction today is really commendable. Be it the National Education Policy or the option of studying in a regional language, or technology integration in education, you will notice many such efforts,” he said.

Meanwhile, many States in the country are organising different events to mark the 100th episode of PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast. For instance in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has flagged off a marathon, organised by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides and the Dogra Kranti Dal. It is one of 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the Union Territory to celebrate the monthly broadcast.

In Maharashtra, BJP facilitated live broadcast of 100th episode of the broadcast at 5,000 places in Mumbai where the Home Minister Amit Shah attended the event along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In Uttar Pradesh, Governor Anandiben Patel listened to the 100th episode and also inaugurated a photo exhibition at the Raj Bhavan.

