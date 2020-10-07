Prime Minister to launch ‘Jan Andolan’ to spread message of Covid-appropriate behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Jan Andolan’ on Thursday to spread the message of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy,” the Centre said in a statement. Further, the government plans to make it a low-cost, high-intensity campaign with the key messages of ‘Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene’

The statement mentioned that a ‘Covid-19 pledge’ will be taken by all. A concerted action plan will be implemented by Central government ministries/departments and State governments/Union Territories. The plan will include region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places, involving frontline workers, and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes.

The campaign will also use hoardings/wall paintings/electronic display boards in government premises beside involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message. There will be mobile vans for regular awareness generation and audio messages, pamphlets/brochures on awareness.