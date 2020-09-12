Principal Secretary to PM chairs review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P.K. Mishra on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to comprehensively review the Covid-19 preparedness and response. Based on the many projection scenarios, he directed all concerned to build on the knowledge and analysis that has been developed over the last few months to work out the Detailed Action Plan for the coming months.

“The meeting focused on evidence-based learning on management of cases across the districts and States. During the meeting the stage of vaccine development and vaccine distribution plan was also discussed. The need for District Health Action Plans for long term management of various aspects of Covid-19 was also discussed at the meeting,” said the official statement.

A presentation on the Covid-19 status in India, ongoing strategic interventions and future challenges was given by the Secretary Health Rajesh Bhushan. The presentation highlighted the status of States in terms of case trajectory, testing conducted, fatality and sample positivity duly also mentioning the districts of concern.

Mishra emphasised the need for continuous caution and prevention by maintaining two-meter distance, use of mask and hand wash. The care of elderly and the need to strictly follow the norms of physical distance and preventive measures was re-emphasised.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Member, NITI Aayog Vinod Paul, Principal Scientific Adviser and all concerned Empowered Action Group Convenors and Secretaries of concerned Departments.

The need for Psycho-Social Care Facilities, Effective Behaviour Change communication system, strong district public health teams for surveillance, a data team, effective supply chain, livelihoods and social protection was also discussed.

The meeting also had a discussion on the need for continuously upgrading and augmenting human resources, getting the right mix of testing for effective case management, contact tracing and isolation, uninterrupted oxygen supply and other medical equipment, were all discussed at length. Integration of AYUSH for prophylaxis and mitigation of syndrome was also discussed.