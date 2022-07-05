hamburger

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over attacks on Dalits, tribals

PTI | New Delhi, July 5 | Updated on: Jul 05, 2022
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (PTI)

She cited instances of a tribal woman being set on fire in Guna district of MP over a property dispute

Alleging that atrocities on Dalits and tribals have gone up in BJP-ruled states, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asked why the ruling party remains "silent" on horrific attacks against them.

She cited instances of a tribal woman being set on fire in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh over a property dispute and a Dalit youth killed in Lucknow district's Maal area allegedly after an explosion under the cot.

A Dalit youth was blown up in Uttar Pradesh and a tribal woman was set ablaze in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Why has the BJP, which is using the names of Dalits-Adivasis for elections, keep silent about these horrific incidents of attacks on Dalits-Adivasis," the Congress general secretary asked.

Published on July 05, 2022
