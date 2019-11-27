National

Pro tem Speaker starts administering oath of office to newly-elected MLAs in Maharashtra

PTI Mumbai | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Assembly session begins on Wednesday with Pro- em Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar starting the process of administering oath to members in the 288-member House.

Senior politicians like Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan are among those who took oath as MLAs.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, who greeted Ajit Pawar, at Vidhan Bhawan entrance, said, “This day comes with a big responsibility.”

