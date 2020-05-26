Proactive approach in Covid-19 management helped Bengaluru to be model city: Sudhakar

Proactive approach in Covid-19 management helped Bengaluru to become a model city, according to K Sudhakar, Karnataka Medical Education Minister.

Bengaluru has been recognised by the Union Government as one of the four model cities to have effectively managed the Covid-19 crisis.

It was the first city to have an integrated war-room to combat the Covid-19 outbreak. “The war room was built by the BBMP in just 24 hours and has brought all relevant departments under one roof to tackle the virus problem in a streamlined manner,” he said.

“My role was to actively monitor the war-room and lead the Covid-19 operations in the city. This involved implementing innovative solutions such as launching an online training with an SOP for doctors and healthcare professionals. This helped to train more than 1.6 lakh corona warriors in a quick time.”

On the special tele-ICU patients monitoring task force, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country that has ensured that specialist doctors can monitor and attend to but aren’t exposed to risk, he said, “This has been an effective tool in keeping the mortality rate low and increasing recovery without stressing the healthcare system.”

Government officials here are now sharing their success story with cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

According to Sudhakar, so far the city saw 276 positive cases with 150 discharged and nine deaths.

Role model hospital

The Centre has also recognised Victoria Hospital as a role model for the treatment methods adopted, usage of ventilators, dividing Covid-19 and non-Covid patients. The hospital has also ensured that the staffers treating patients did not leave the premises by providing them proper accommodation.