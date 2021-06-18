Production capacity of Amphotericin B goes up by five-fold

The country will have sufficient quantities of Amphotericin B drug, required for treating fungal disease mucormycosis, with the production capacity in India going up by five-fold to 3.75 lakh vials this month, said Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

“On 16th June,2021, active cases of mucormycosis were 27,142. Even in the future, if cases of black fungus increases, India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis,” Mandaviya said in a statement.

He said despite increasing the domestic production, the government placed an order to import over 9 lakh vials of liposomal Amphotericin B through US-based firm Mylan.

The Minister said between May 11 and June 17, the Ministry has allocated over 7.28 lakh vials of the drug to the States and Central institutions for treating mucomycosis patients.