Productivity loss of $4.75 b per year due to Bengaluru’s mobility crisis: MP Tejasvi Surya

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
Bengaluru’s mobility crisis has cost a colossal productivity loss of $4.75 billion per year according to the city’s first time Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya.
Surya, who is leading a movement #easeofliving, presented a memorandum to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urging him to clear the suburban rail project and emphasised that the sanctioning of the project was crucial to tackling the city’s mobility crisis and highlighted that “B’luru’s #MobilityCrisis leads to colossal productivity loss of $4.75 Billion per yr!”
Bengaluru’s Suburban Railway Project was sanctioned at an initial cost of ₹16,500 crore early this year in February and the young MP is following it up as the city needs a robust public transport system and a suburban rail is need of the hour. “Bengaluru has been waiting for #SuburbanRail for 30 plus years,” he pointed out.
Surya further tweeted “A long time supporter, Hon Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal said project will be considered positively at Oct 30 Extended Board Meet.”
“On Oct 30, the project will be placed before Extended Board Meeting of @NITIAayog & @RailMinIndia for approval. I met NITI CEO Shri @amitabhk87 & he has assured his support for the project!,” he claimed
Earlier in the week, Surya had called on Union Urban development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to highlight and seek approval for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and extension of Bengaluru Metro to Airport at Devanahalli.
