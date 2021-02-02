‘Promising Budget for Ayurveda sector’

The Budget 2021-22 on Monday is promising, especially in temrs of the monumental increase in allocation of funds towards improving the country’s healthcare system and making it more robust, said J Hareendran Nair, founder and Managing Director, of Thiruvananthapuram-based Pankajakasthuri Herbals India.

The healthcare sector has been a key driver of growth and it is encouraging to see it listed among the six pillars towards strengthening the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbharta. “With the government focussing on establishing integrated public health labs and health information portals, we hope to see a more holistic approach to new drug discovery,” Hareendran Nair said.

“India is yet to truly explore its full potential,” he told BusinessLine here. He said, “This has never been more urgent than during the current times. The Budget looks to consolidate the country’s prowess as a global centre of science-backed traditional medicine.”

“We are hopeful that Ayurveda will be proactively promoted under the Swasth Bharat Yojana and other public health schemes,” he added.