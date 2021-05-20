Proper ventilation needed to stop Covid transmission: PSA advisory

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Properly ventilated indoor spaces and double masking along with other appropriate behaviours such as keeping physical distance and frequent handwashing can reduce the risk of infection even from more infectious newer strains of SARS-CoV2 virus, a new advisory issued from Principal Scientific Advisor’s office said on Thursday.
In closed, unventilated indoor places, droplets and aerosols can become quickly concentrated and thus greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area, said the advisory titled “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic”.
The advisory has illustrated the proper ventilation methods that people should follow in homes, work spaces as well as in centralised air management systems in huge buildings such as halls and malls. When ventilating homes and similar indoor spaces, placement of fan is very important. Fans should be placed in such a manner that contaminated air will not flow directly to someone else. If doors and windows are shut, exhaust fans should be kept running to displace the air inside. If there is no exhaust fan at home, turn a pedestal fan into an exhaust fan by making it face outdoors
Roof ventilators and HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) or regulator filters are recommended for places such as offices, auditoriums and shopping malls. Besides, cross flow of air should be made possible in non-airconditioned vehicles while airconditioned vehicles such as buses and train wagons should introduce exhaust systems to improve airflow.
While reiterating the need for proper wearing of masks, hand sanitisation and physical distancing, it said anyone who is testing positive for Covid-19 infection should be made to wear certified N95 mask, and if that is not possible, he or she should be isolated as per guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Sciences.
Rural and semi-urban areas should opt for community-level testing and isolation. People entering the area should be tested using rapid antigen test. Such tests can be carried out by Asha, Anganwadi or community health workers who are trained as well as protected using N95 masks while carrying out such tests. These workers should also be provided with oximeters so that they can monitor if somebody is seen to be infected, the advisory said.
