Protesting farmers, police clash at various points; Oppn condemns Centre

The police and protesting farmers clashed at several points during the Kisan rally organised by the Samyukt

Kisan Morcha here on Tuesday. The police resorted to firing tear gas shells and using force to disperse the crowds. Opposition leaders and farmers’ outfits condemned the police action.

The Congress said the Centre is attacking its own people. “Republic Day 2021 in New India. Our national capital up in smoke as the Government attacks its own people,” the Congress said.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said tear gassing and lathicharging Kisans are unacceptable. “Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue,” he said.

Police officials, meanwhile, said that the protesters took different routes and not the designated routes, and that caused problems. Protesters clashed with the police even in front of the Police Headquarters near ITO here and Akshardham flyover.

Earlier, breaking the barriers set by the Delhi Police, thousands of farmers started marching to Delhi roads. According to the estimates given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, about one and a half lakh tractors will be used in the rally, entering Delhi from at least five borders points.

The farmers have also announced a Parliament march on February 1.

At the Tikri Border, the farmers broke the barricades and started their rally. It will go through the Outer Ring Road and Eastern Peripheral Highway of Delhi touching Nangloi, Baprola village, Najafgarh, Kharida border, Rohtak Bypass and Asoda Toll Plaza.

At the Singhu border, the march started after a brief address by farmers’ leaders. They urged the protesters to remain calm and warned against any untoward incidents. A directive issued by the SKM on Monday had warned of strict action against protesters who defy directions from the police and the SKM leadership. The march from Singhu border will enter the main routes through SGT Nagar, DTU Shahbad, SB Dairy, Barwala, Pooth Khurd and Kanjhawala Chowk.

At the Ghazipur border, where farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh are camping, the rally will move through Apsra border, Hapur Road, IMS College and Lal Kuan. There are three more routes from Chilla border, Sunheda Jurheda border and Shajahanpur border. They clashed with police at Apsara Road and Akshardham. A section of the protesters also reached ITO.