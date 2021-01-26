Protesting farmers, police clash at various points; Oppn condemns Centre

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The police and protesting farmers clashed at several points during the Kisan rally organised by the Samyukt
Kisan Morcha here on Tuesday. The police resorted to firing tear gas shells and using force to disperse the crowds. Opposition leaders and farmers’ outfits condemned the police action.
The Congress said the Centre is attacking its own people. “Republic Day 2021 in New India. Our national capital up in smoke as the Government attacks its own people,” the Congress said.
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said tear gassing and lathicharging Kisans are unacceptable. “Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue,” he said.
Also read: Farmers begin tractor rally; thousands march to Delhi
Police officials, meanwhile, said that the protesters took different routes and not the designated routes, and that caused problems. Protesters clashed with the police even in front of the Police Headquarters near ITO here and Akshardham flyover.
Earlier, breaking the barriers set by the Delhi Police, thousands of farmers started marching to Delhi roads. According to the estimates given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, about one and a half lakh tractors will be used in the rally, entering Delhi from at least five borders points.
The farmers have also announced a Parliament march on February 1.
At the Tikri Border, the farmers broke the barricades and started their rally. It will go through the Outer Ring Road and Eastern Peripheral Highway of Delhi touching Nangloi, Baprola village, Najafgarh, Kharida border, Rohtak Bypass and Asoda Toll Plaza.
At the Singhu border, the march started after a brief address by farmers’ leaders. They urged the protesters to remain calm and warned against any untoward incidents. A directive issued by the SKM on Monday had warned of strict action against protesters who defy directions from the police and the SKM leadership. The march from Singhu border will enter the main routes through SGT Nagar, DTU Shahbad, SB Dairy, Barwala, Pooth Khurd and Kanjhawala Chowk.
At the Ghazipur border, where farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh are camping, the rally will move through Apsra border, Hapur Road, IMS College and Lal Kuan. There are three more routes from Chilla border, Sunheda Jurheda border and Shajahanpur border. They clashed with police at Apsara Road and Akshardham. A section of the protesters also reached ITO.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...