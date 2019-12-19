Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Madras University students ‘brought outside’ the campus

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsity’s campus were on Wednesday night “brought outside” by the police.
“About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were brought outside by police. Now, we are at the Triplicane police station,” Ragu Prasath, a student coordinator told PTI. When asked if the students will be let off or arrested, police declined to comment. The students’ were protesting against the law since Monday and had said they were determined to pursue their agitation further.
Kamal Haasan’s visit
Earlier in the day, actor-politician Kamal Haasan visited them to express his solidarity. He spoke to them from behind the main gate since he was not allowed to enter. Haasan demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it was “autocratic” and “draconian.” “They did not allow me inside,” the actor said, adding he visited the varsity to be the “defender” of students.
Since the Madras University has declared a holiday, scores of hostel students at its Taramani campus have been left without food since the kitchens, too, were shut, he claimed. An ally of the DMK, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi held a “siege Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s residence” protest here, saying the CAA was against the Constitution and passed with an intent to divide the nation on “communal, linguistic” lines.
Convocation
Students of various colleges, including the New College here and another in Tiruchirappalli, staged protests in their campuses. Besides, a section of students held a protest on the state-run Bharathiyar varsity campus in Coimbatore and were removed from the premises in view of the convocation in which Governor Banwarilal Purohit took part, police said.
Also, students of a private college and a group of lawyers belonging to the All India Lawyers Union and the People’s Union of Civil Liberties staged a demonstration near the Coimbatore district complex. A posse of police personnel were posted in the periphery of all institutions where protests were held and the gates were closed to ensure protesters do not go over to the roads.
Marina campus
Also, police deployment continued to be on at the Marina, the main campus of the Madras varsity. Police said their presence was for the “safety of the students.” Two students, who were picked up by police were sent back late on Tuesday night, Ragu Prasath told PTI, adding their protest would continue.
The two were picked up for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity’s Marina campus. The varsity, according to the protesting students, has declared a holiday till January 2. Students who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, its students’ body ABVP and the RSS.
The protesting students are seeking withdrawal of the CAA. They are also protesting the police action on students of the Jamia Milia University in Delhi and opposing the proposed nationwide NRC. The Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA.
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Women need to develop skills concurrent with their stage of career, says the Founder-President of Avtar
It has been a roller-coaster year when it comes to jobs, talent and skills.A depressed economy in 2019 has ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...