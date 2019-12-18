Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka

As a precautionary measure, the Bengaluru City Police has imposed Section 144 of IPC in city from December 19 till December 21. Section 144 prohibits gatherings of more than four persons.

This measure comes ahead of series of dharnas, protests and marches planned by various organisations in city on Thursday and Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A bandh was called by Left parties and few Muslim organisations on Thursday in Karnataka, following which the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Section 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru, including the rural district, from tomorrow 6 AM for the next three days.”

The prohibitory orders has also been imposed across the state as preventive measure. Many districts has been told to strictly implement the order and prevent law and order going out of control in the next three days.

From Monday, expressing anger and anguish over the CAA and also the violence against protesting students in New Delhi, students in Bengaluru and other academic institutions have been holding a series of protests and demonstrations.

A group of students from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, staged a silent protest against the Act. While the students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM B) wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the repression of students protesting against the Act.

As many as 172 students, staff and faculty members have signed the letter and have expressed solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Act.