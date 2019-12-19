Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Students taken into custody in Hyderabad

Realme Buds Air review: These Apple rip-offs sound good for the price
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Scores of protesters including students were taken into preventive custody in different parts of the city on Thursday when they were planning to hold protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said.
They were secured as there was no permission to hold any form of protest including rallies and processions, police added. Those detained include over 50 students of the University of Hyderabad.
The protests were planned in different parts of the city including near the Charminar at the Old City here. The city has been witnessing sporadic protests by various organisations including students and political parties against the CAA for the past few days.
They have also been protesting the police crackdown against Jamia Milia University students in Delhi.
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
Detailed, honest audio output along with a wide frequency spectrum that can impress even demanding audio ...
Women need to develop skills concurrent with their stage of career, says the Founder-President of Avtar
It has been a roller-coaster year when it comes to jobs, talent and skills.A depressed economy in 2019 has ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...