Protests rock Bengal; internet cut in 5 districts

Protests against amendments to the Citizenship Act turned violent in parts of West Bengal, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued multiple statements and released advertisements appealing for peace.

Meanwhile, in the face of rising tension, internet services were suspended in five districts — Howrah, Murshidabad, Malda, and in parts of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

“Please protest through democratic means. Do not fall prey to religious extremism or fear mongering. Vested interested are at work. There will be no implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act or NRC (national registry of citizens) here,” the Chief Minister appealed through her advertisements.

Protests began in the State on Friday, but

the situation deteriorated from Saturday onwards. Protesters began blocking highways and torching empty buses and trains, a few kilometres outside the city. Different incidents of violence were reported from the districts, too. Primarily railways stations bore the brunt and many were vandalised. BJP workers and their homes were also attacked in some places.