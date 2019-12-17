Protests spread to Delhi’s suburbs, too

The protests in the Capital against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has spread to the outskirts as protesters and police clashed at Seelampur area in Delhi. Metro stations in nearby were areas closed due to the protests.

Police said they had to resort to baton charge and firing tear-gas shells to disperse the angry protesters, who, according to the cops, torched several vehicles and attacked police officers. The situation was brought under control by evening on Tuesday.

Stone-pelting

Delhi Police authorities said some security personnel in the locality also were injured in the violence. They added that a large number of policemen are deployed to defuse tension in Seelampur and nearby areas.

The police said protesters pelted stones at the cops. “When they started dispersing, suddenly stones were hurled. We made several requests to them not to pelt stones, but they did not relent, forcing us to use tear-gas to disperse them,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

AAP appeals for peace

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the people to maintain peace. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Haji Ishraq urged the people to register their protest peacefully after the area witnessed violence. “I am appealing all the people to register protest and convey their message peacefully,” he said.