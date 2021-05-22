Provide free treatment for mucormycosis: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure assured supply of essential medicines to treat mucormycosis. In a letter to Modi here on Saturday, she urged the Centre to take immediate action to bring relief to the large number of patients being afflicted by mucormycosis.

She said as the Centre has asked the States to declare mucormycosis as an epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act, there must be adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it and cost-free patient care for those in need of treatment.

“I understand that Liposomal Amphotericin-B is absolutely essential for the treatment of mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Further, the illness is not covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance products,” she added.