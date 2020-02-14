Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last year’s Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He termed the slain security personnel were “exceptional individuals” who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack.

Also Read Pulwama Attack

“Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while remembering the martyrs, asked who benefited the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it. He also asked who in the BJP government had been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefited the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” he asked on Twitter.