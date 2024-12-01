Pune and Hyderabad are emerging as strong contenders to Bengaluru’s status as the GCC hub.

Bengaluru which accounts for the largest office market with over 230 million square feet of stock, is seeing GCCs shift to other cities. High rental costs (in Bengaluru) coupled with enhanced metro infrastructure in cities like Hyderabad and Pune, are making these alternatives increasingly attractive.

Highlighting the shifting trend of GCC’s preferring Pune to Bengaluru and Mumbai, Pranav Bhalla, Research & Consulting Head, CRE Matrix, said, “Pune has consistently outperformed other cities in the housing segment,” he observed. “Additionally, the city’s metro infrastructure is playing a crucial role in enhancing its attractiveness to businesses.”

According to the IIMB-CRE Matrix Commercial Property Rental Index (CPRI) report, Bengaluru recorded a positive rent growth in 44 out of 50 instances analysed – the highest across all cities. However, Pune reported a 12-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9 per cent – the highest among tier-1 cities – followed by Chennai at 5.5 per cent and Bengaluru at 5.3 per cent.

Among the macro-markets, Pune’s Central Business District recorded the highest value in Q32024. Hyderabad’s Gachibowli macro-market achieved a 12-year CAGR of 6.2 per cent, further emphasising the shift.

Biz friendly

Hyderabad, in particular, is gaining prominence as a technology and innovation hub. “Hyderabad distinguishes itself with advancements in emerging technologies like robotics and blockchain, positioning it as a preferred destination for tech-driven GCCs,” said Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd.

The city’s thriving tech ecosystem, improving quality of life, lower attrition rates and affordable real estate have made it an attractive destination for global firms, says Sarita Hunt, Managing Director, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Savills India. Major players such as Cigna Healthcare, Bristol Myers Squibb and the London Stock Exchange have chosen Hyderabad for their GCCs, underscoring its competitive advantages and business-friendly environment, she noted.

Hyderabad also saw a surge in private equity (PE) investments, rising from ₹27,600 million during 2018–2020 to ₹29,370 million in 2021–2023, according to Savills.

Similarly, Pune leverages its automotive expertise and focus on advanced technologies to attract GCCs, Lakhani told businessline.

Cost advantage driving shift

The cost disparity in Grade A office spaces is a significant factor driving GCCs to Hyderabad and Pune. “There is a substantial cost difference in Grade A office spaces between Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru,” said Sanjay Chatrath, co-founder, Managing Partner at Incuspaze.

Echoing this, Lakhani noted that rental costs vary based on factors such as talent acquisition expenses, availability of skilled professionals and the quality of local infrastructure.

Despite the challenges, TM Mussavir, a Bengaluru-based real estate expert and entrepreneur expressed optimism and said, “With the Karnataka government’s new GCC policy, we are hopeful that Bengaluru will attract more GCCs and experience significant improvements in its infrastructure over the next five years.”