Pune industries unfazed by Covid-19; production goes up in most of the companies

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
In its eight survey, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has found that current level production of surveyed companies in Pune region has gone up from 72 per cent in October to 78 per cent in November.
The MCCIA has been conducting these surveys regularly to understand the impact of Covid-19 on industries in Pune.
On an average, the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has gone up from 77 per cent in October to 82 per cent in November .
The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were in January 2020. About 26 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. 22 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in less than 3 months.
While 25 per cent of the respondents said they expect it to take between 3 and 6 months, 18 per cent said it would take between 6 to 9 months, 8 per cent said it would take beyond 9 months and 1 per cent were uncertain.
About 69 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 11 per cent from the services sector and the rest were involved in both manufacturing and services.
“Once again, while there is a joy to see month-on-month progress in both production levels and employees deployed, there is also realisation that we haven’t yet reached the pre-Covid levels. Percentage recovery in micro and informal firms have yet to catch up with recovery levels in larger and formal firms,” said MCCIA Director-General Prashant Girbane.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...