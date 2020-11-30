Pune industries unfazed by Covid-19; production goes up in most of the companies

In its eight survey, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has found that current level production of surveyed companies in Pune region has gone up from 72 per cent in October to 78 per cent in November.

The MCCIA has been conducting these surveys regularly to understand the impact of Covid-19 on industries in Pune.

On an average, the surveyed companies said that the number of employees working has gone up from 77 per cent in October to 82 per cent in November .

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to be the same as they were in January 2020. About 26 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. 22 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to the pre-Covid levels in less than 3 months.

While 25 per cent of the respondents said they expect it to take between 3 and 6 months, 18 per cent said it would take between 6 to 9 months, 8 per cent said it would take beyond 9 months and 1 per cent were uncertain.

About 69 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 11 per cent from the services sector and the rest were involved in both manufacturing and services.

“Once again, while there is a joy to see month-on-month progress in both production levels and employees deployed, there is also realisation that we haven’t yet reached the pre-Covid levels. Percentage recovery in micro and informal firms have yet to catch up with recovery levels in larger and formal firms,” said MCCIA Director-General Prashant Girbane.