Pune, Nashik among four cities to launch clean air project

Lucknow and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Pune and Nashik in Maharashtra will launch the ‘Clean Air Project in India’ (CAP India) initiative to improve the air quality in their cities. This project will be implemented by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in partnership with city authorities. CAP India was announced at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2020 held in New Delhi.

The CAP India programme will focus on improving data measurement, enhancing capacities of city and State authorities to implement clean air policies and action plans, and raising public awareness for clean air action. These four cities were selected after conducting a scoping study, which considered several factors such as the severity and sources of air pollution, population density and associated health impacts, economic standing of the State, and the readiness or preparedness of the State in terms of policies/regulation etc.

Supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the long-term project aims to support National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) by demonstrating viable approaches for cities to address air pollution. NCAP was launched in January 2019 with the goal of meeting the prescribed annual average ambient air quality standards across the country.

Arvind K Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, described in a press statement the state of air quality in India and the progress made under NCAP. “Under the NCAP, State pollution control boards are key stakeholders to address city-level sources of air pollution. We are implementing waste management rules, promoting clean mobility/electric vehicles, and finding alternatives to crop burning to improve India’s air quality.”

During its research phase, the project will review the existing air quality management plans as well as suggest potential technological interventions in each of these four cities for mitigating air pollution.