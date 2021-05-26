Pune wants to buy Covishield directly from SII

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) wants to purchase 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine directly from city-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

Pune Mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol in his letter to the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that compared to the city’s population of 50 lakh, the number of the vaccines that the city is receiving is less. Mohol has sought the Central government’s permission to buy vaccines directly from SII.

“As Serum Institute is also a Pune based manufacturing company, it will be easy for us to get vaccines with much easier transport. Serum Institute has also played a major role in the development of Pune city. I will be highly obliged if you make Pune city a special case and grant the permission to Serum Institute to deliver us the vaccines” Mayor Mohol said.

Mohol had also written to SII seeking vaccines. SS Jadhav, SII Executive Director replied to Mayor Mohal saying, “ I wish to inform you that Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, our Chairman and Managing Director would certainly like to help the Pune Municipal Corporation to get the Covishield vaccine on priority. However, for the equitable distribution, the current guidelines by the Ministry of Health/Govt. of India allows us to supply the vaccine only to Central government, State government and private hospitals”. SII asked the Pune Corporation to get permission from the Ministry of Health to procure the vaccine directly from SII.

The Pune Corporation is awaiting a reply from the Central government.