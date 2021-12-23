Punjab: 2 dead in Ludhiana court complex blast

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
A blast occurred at the district court complex inLudhiana, Punjab on Thursday, in which 2 people were dead and several injured. The blast took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex. The district court was functioning while the blast took place, as per reports.
In a report by The Hindu, there was a huge explosion that was heard at around 12:15 p.m. in the court complex, after which people were seen running around in panic.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that, “Some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert”, a PTI report said. He also said that he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation, the report added.
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh has expressed his concerns, “Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of two individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this.”
