Punjab CM takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI Chandigarh | Updated on April 12, 2021

Amarinder Singh had taken first dose of the vaccine last month

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated.

Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder gets his 2nd #COVID19 vaccine shot. Appeals again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated for their own protection and that of their families and the society,” the chief minister’s media advisor tweeted.

Published on April 12, 2021

