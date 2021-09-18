Punjab: Congress calls meet to replace CM Amarinder Singh

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The Congress Legislative Party leadership, which will meet in Chandigarh at 5 PM on Saturday, will take a call on the party high command's direction to replace the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Sources in the party indicate that senior leaders such as Partap Singh Bajwa and Sunil Jhakar are being considered to the top post.
However, the change of guard may not happen smoothly as Captain, as Amarinder Singh is fondly called, has not agreed to the request made by the high command. He has reportedly considering options of quitting the party. Singh has apparently told Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he will not suffer any more humiliation from the party leadership.
The high command has been dealing with the crisis in the party for more than six months. The State is going to polls early next year. The Congress leadership had recently appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the PCC president replacing Jhakar.
Jhakar welcomed the party's decision. "Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers, but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis,” Jakhar said.
