Punjab farmers to call off rail blockade for 15 days

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Punjab farmers blocking trains for nearly two months as part of their agitation against three farm Acts passed by the Centre on Saturday agreed to allow trains to pass through from Monday night following talks with State Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh.
"We will call off the rail roko agitation for 15 days from November 23rd night. But if the government does not agree to our demands, we will resume the rail roko after 15 days," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) President Balbir Singh Rajewal, told BusinessLine.
Rajewal, however, said all other means of protest will continue and there would be a Delhi Chalo march on November 26-27 in which farmers from all over the country are expected to assemble in the Capital to protest against the anti-farmer policies of the government.
BKU (Rajewal) was among 30 farmer unions in Punjab which have been protesting against the new legislations. Apart from rail roko, the farmers have been toll plazas and holding dharnas in front of BJP leaders' offices and houses in the State. BJP National President J P Nadda was forced to cancel a visit to Punjab on Friday as the farmers threatened to gherao him during the visit.
Capt. Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the farmers' decision. "Had a fruitful meeting with Kisan Unions. Happy to share that starting 23rd Nov night, Kisan Unions have decided to end rail blockades for 15 days. I welcome this step since it will restore normalcy to our economy. I urge Central Govt to resume rail services to Punjab forthwith," he tweeted.
