PURE EV, CSIR-CECRI join hands to work on indigenous lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles

IIT Hyderabad-incubated start-up PURE EV is collaborating with CSIR-Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi with its Extension Centre at CSIR Madras Complex, Chennai on indigenising lithium-ion battery technology for electric vehicles.
This initiative will support the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
PURE EV has signed an MoU with CSIR- CECRI to undertake joint research on production of battery packs, validation of LIB cells and addressing the specific requirements to ensure the suitability of developed LIBs for critical performance at the Standard Operating Procedure conditions. Currently, in India, lithium cells are mainly imported from China, which is a critical dependence necessary for final battery packs required for electric vehicles.
To address this market monopoly, CSIR has launched a project titled, ‘CSIR Innovation Centre for Next Generation Energy Storage Solutions’ with an aim to produce LIBs on a 100-MW scale.
PURE EV is an electric vehicle vertical of the start-up PuREnergy that is engaged in design and development of advanced LIBs manufacturing with core focus on battery thermal management system, hence making it one of the top picks in this mission.
VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, in a statement, said, “Achieving self-reliance and developing core competence in lithium cells manufacturing is critical for the emergence of electric vehicles as a predominant mode of transportation in India. Since we are starting from a low base, it is critical that the eminent institutions working in the cell manufacturing also collaborate with the industry partners who can carry out accelerated testing to provide the necessary feedback for further improvements.”
Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV, said, “This collaboration to manufacture lithium batteries with indigenous cells for our high-speed EV 2W is matter of pride for PURE EV due to the long-term interests of the nation. We will carry out extensive testing for performance validation across various EV 2W models across the pan-India terrain conditions and benchmark with respect to the imported cells and providing them crucial feedback to achieve mass scale commercialisation.”
Under this MoU, PURE EV will assist CECRI in production of battery packs and related areas.
