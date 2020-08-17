PURE EV launches new electric scooter ETrance+; ex-showroom price ₹56,999

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad-incubated start-up PURE EV has launched its latest electric scooter model ETrance+ at an ex-showroom price of ₹56,999. It comes with a 1.25 KWH portable battery providing 65 kilometers on-road range.

The company has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research set-up based out of IIT Hyderabad campus where the company’s dedicated R&D team works on core areas of battery thermal management system for development of long-range and high-performance lithium batteries.

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of PuREnergy, said, “In this Covid-19 pandemic scenario, thrust on personal mobility has increased significantly and people are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices. ETrance+ comes with a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian road conditions and advanced features like regenerative braking, eABS and an SOC indicator shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining. This model will meet the requirements of the customers looking to buy EVs for their daily short commutes.”

The electric vehicle start-up has already launched four products in the market — EPluto 7G, Epluto, Etrance and Etron+.

PURE EV plans to expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of two lakh EVs and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 Gwh, up from the current capacity of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh. The company expects to commission a new two-lakh sq ft plant in 2021 to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian Electric Vehicles and Lithium battery markets.

Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, in a statement said, “The launch of ETrance+ is another important milestone for the company and demonstrates our ability on cost innovation even while meeting all the key expectations of the customers. Such innovations are becoming feasible even under the pandemic due to our in-house battery technology and the R&D in improving the efficiency of power train.”

Dongari said, “We are in the process of getting the high-speed variant by December 2020 which will be launched at an attractive ex-showroom price of ₹69,999 with 90 km on-road range and top speed of 55 kmph.”