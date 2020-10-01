National

Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni is new National President of IACC

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

Hyderabad industrialist Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni has been elected as the National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the apex bi-lateral body synergising India-US business relations.

He is the second Telugu entrepreneur to get elected as the National President of the 52-year-old body. Rao was elected unanimously in a Board Meeting of IACC, headquartered in Mumbai yesterday, at the first meeting of the newly elected National Governing Board for the Year 2020-2021.

The 60-year-old Rao is the Managing Director of Global Infovision, a company engaged in IT and ITES Services. Earlier, he was the National Vice-President of IACC during 2018-2020, according to a statement.

IACC is the principal bilateral chamber committed to the promotion of industrial, economic, business and commercial activities between the United States of America and India.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.