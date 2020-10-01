Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni is new National President of IACC

Hyderabad industrialist Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni has been elected as the National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the apex bi-lateral body synergising India-US business relations.

He is the second Telugu entrepreneur to get elected as the National President of the 52-year-old body. Rao was elected unanimously in a Board Meeting of IACC, headquartered in Mumbai yesterday, at the first meeting of the newly elected National Governing Board for the Year 2020-2021.

The 60-year-old Rao is the Managing Director of Global Infovision, a company engaged in IT and ITES Services. Earlier, he was the National Vice-President of IACC during 2018-2020, according to a statement.

IACC is the principal bilateral chamber committed to the promotion of industrial, economic, business and commercial activities between the United States of America and India.