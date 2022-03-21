hamburger

Pushkar Singh Dhami to be Uttarakhand CM, Pramod Sawant in Goa

Purnima Joshi | Updated on: Mar 21, 2022
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun on Monday

BJP legislature parties in Goa and Uttarakhand elect their leaders for five years, Uttarakhand unit elects Dhami who had lost his own seat

New Delhi, March 21: Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pramod Sawant were elected chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Goa respectively by the BJP’s State legislature parties on Monday. Dhami, who lost his own seat from Khatima, was once again picked for the CM’s post by the BJP legislature party in their meeting which was overseen by central observers – Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and Pralhad Joshi.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and others during a meeting, in Panaji on Monday

“I congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami for being elected by the BJP’s legislature party as their leader. I am sure the State will witness all-round development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Dhamijee,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

In Goa, where Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had been sent by the central party as observer, the BJP legislature party elected Pramod Sawant as their leader and Chief Minister. “Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawat as the leader of the legislature party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the leader. He will be the leader of the legislature party for next five years,”

