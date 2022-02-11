Quad Foreign Ministers agree to speed up delivery of affordable Covid-19 vaccines

India, Australia, the US and Japan have agreed to take steps to speed up the Quad grouping’s efforts to deliver affordable Covid-19 vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific. Foreign Ministers from the four countries, who met in Melbourne on Friday, have said that the first batch of Quad-support vaccines, which includes vaccines produced by Hyderabad-based Biological E, are likely to be delivered in the first half of 2022.

“We are pleased with the Quad Vaccine Partnership’s rapid progress in expanding vaccine production at the Biological E Ltd facility in India, which aims to deliver at least 1 billion vaccines by the end of 2022. We look forward to the delivery of the first batch of Quad-supported vaccines in the first half of this year,” as per a joint statement issued after the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

‘Made in India’ vaccines

New Delhi has expressed its willingness to supply `Made in India’ vaccines, including Covovax and Corbevax, in addition to the Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccines already being produced by Biological E, under the Quad vaccine partnership, sources said.

“We reviewed the Quad’s ongoing efforts to combat the Covid pandemic and agreed to expedite delivery of safe and affordable vaccines, support capacity building and augment infrastructure for last mile delivery,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the press conference following the meeting.

Jaishankar also stressed on the need for continued discussions and efforts to build resilient supply chains, enhance availability of trusted critical technologies, counter disinformation and uphold rules-based multilateral trading system to contribute to fostering global economic resilience.

Target of billion vaccines

With access to affordable vaccinations still an area of concern in several countries, the four Quad nations are keen to step up efforts to meet their target of supplying 1 billion vaccines to countries, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, in 2022.

The Jannsen vaccines are being produced with assistance of the US Development Financial Cooperation (DFC) through a credit line of $50 million.

This is the first time Quad Foreign Ministers are meeting since the two Quad Summits last year. “I welcome the Quad’s shared desire to address common global threats such as terrorism, strengthen maritime domain awareness, provide timely HADR assistance, and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific in the area of cybersecurity,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar and his counterparts from Japan, US and Australia also met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the meeting. “The interactions that we have had, has made it evident that robust bilateral relations between our respective countries, our strategic convergences, and our shared democratic values have all combined to make the Quad a vibrant and substantial framework. We are building an agenda which seeks to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said.

The Quad is also seen as an alliance to challenge the growing economic, political and strategic clout of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We express our commitment to strengthen our diplomatic efforts so that the vision for technologies, guided by the Quad Principles on technology design, development, governance, and use, will be further shared by all like-minded nations,” the joint statement said.

On Saturday, Jaishankar is scheduled to co-chair the India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.