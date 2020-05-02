Quarantined Karnataka minister reaches out to sportspersons, film fraternity for raising Covid awareness

Karnataka government has reached out to sportspersons and Kannada film fraternity over video conference to join hands to spread awareness on Covid-19 and remove the stigma attached with it.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Saturday, appealed to several sportspersons from the state and celebrities from Kannada film industry to promote awareness on Covid-19. He also urged them to inspire people to strictly follow all precautionary measures suggested by governments to contain the virus spread.

Dr Sudhakar, who is presently under home quarantine, took to video conferencing, and urged sportspersons Anil Kumble, Pankaj Advani and Kannada film celebrities Ravichandran, Member of Parliament Sumalatha, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, former MLC Tara, Shruthi, Ragini Dwivedi, Nenapirali Prem, Vasuki Vaibhav, Pawan Wodeyar, music Director Arjun Janya, Abhishek Ambareesh, Producer Rockline Venkatesh among others and requested them to support the awareness campaign, especially in removing the stigma about Covid-19.

He also requested them to participate in a documentary video that is being made as part of the Medical Education Department’s efforts on raising awareness about this pandemic.

Dr Sudhakar also stressed on the necessity of cultivating the habit of social distancing and personal hygiene practices like washing hands regularly and wearing masks . The Minister also cleared the doubts raised by the celebrities during the video conference.

Minister also said that, he will be speaking to film stars Darshan, Yash, Sudeep and Rakshith Shetty later in this regard.