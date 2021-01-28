National

QuEST Global opens TCMS test lab in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Product engineering company to hire 200 engineers

QuEST Global, a product engineering company, has launched a Train Control and Management System (TCMS) laboratory at its Hyderabad facility.

With the launch of this lab, the company is also planning to hire over 200 engineers in Hyderabad with expertise across all phases of the software development lifecycle, test automation, and ethernet and internet protocol technology.

The 5,800-sq.ft. lab will facilitate the verification and validation of safety-critical TCMS software for multiple functionalities. It will house test racks for various product families of Bombardier Transportation.

The lab can house over 100 racks and simulations for performing TCMS software testing and hardware-software integration checks. The lab was inaugurated virtually by Stéphane Navarra, Head of Engineering Technology Office Systems, Bombardier Transportation, and Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of QuEST Global.

The two firms signed an agreement in 2019 to strengthen their cooperation and further develop engineering capabilities for the rail industry, a QuEST statement said on Friday.

Hyderabad
