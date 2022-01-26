R-Day celebrations: Defence Ministry's spokesperson shares cockpit view of various fighter jets during its formation

In a visual delight, Defence Ministry's spokesperson on Wednesday shared a view of the cockpit of various fighter jets during the Republic Day celebration at Rajpath.

Baaz formation comprises 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300 m AOL.

In a tweet today, Principal Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, A Bharat Bhushan Babu said, "Cockpit view of #Baaz formation comprising 1 Rafale, 2 Jaguar, 2 MiG-29 UPG, 2 Su-30 MI ac in seven ac 'Arrowhead' formation flying at 300m AOL. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

"Varuna formation comprise 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K ac in echelon and flypast in Vic formation at 360 AOL behind Trishul formation."

“Cockpit view of #Varuna formation comprising 1 P8i ac with 2 MiG-29K ac in echelon flying in Vic formation at 360 AOL behind Trishul formation. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” he tweeted.

Vinaash formation comprise 5 Rafale ac which fly Arrowhead formation, after Netra formation, at 300m AOL.

"Cockpit view of #Vinaash formation comprising 5 Rafale ac flying Arrowhead formation, after Netra formation, at 300m AOL flying over the majestic Rajpath on 73rd #RepublicDayParade," he said.

The Tangail formation comprising one Dakota ac in lead with two Dornier ac in echelon flew in Vic' formation. The formation had flypast at 300m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath.

The spokesperson said, "The cockpit view of #Tangail formation comprising one Dakota ac in lead with two Dornier ac in echelon flying in Vic' formation. The formation flying at 300m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath."

The Eklavya formation comprising one Mi-35 ac in lead with four Apache heptrs in echelon flew in five ac 'Arrowhead" formation. The formation flew past at 60m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath.

"The cockpit view of #Eklavya formation comprising one Mi-35 ac in lead with four Apache helicopters in echelon flying in five ac 'Arrowhead" formation. The formation is flying at 60m AOL over the water channel North of Rajpath," he said.

The spokesperson said, "The cockpit view of #Meghna formation comprising CH-47 Chinook ac in lead and four Mi-17 1V ac in echelon, flying in five ac 'Arrowhead' formation. The formation flying at 80m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath."

The Rahat formation comprising five ALH ac flew in five ac 'Arrowhead' formation. The formation did fly past at 60m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath.

"The cockpit view of #Rahat formation comprising five ALH ac flying in five ac #Arrowhead formation. The formation flying at 60m AOL over water channel North of Rajpath. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav," he tweeted.

He added, "The cockpit view of #Rudra formation let by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters. #AmritMahotsav"

One of the main attractions of the annual Republic Day Parade was its largest fly-past ever.

For the first time ever, the fly-past included 75 planes/helicopters of the Indian Air Force that will fly in various formations. This year is marking ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ or the 75th year of Indian independence.