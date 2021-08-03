‘R’ factor above 1 in 8 States worries Health Ministry

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The rising ‘R’ factor in eight States, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram, besides Kerala, continues to be a cause for worry for the health administration.
Representing the number of people that one person can infect, the ‘R’, or the reproduction factor, needs to be below 1.
“It is still around 1 and rising in some States (and) is truly a cause of concern...,” VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, cautioned at the Health Ministry’s briefing on Tuesday.
Forecaster who predicted India’s Covid peak sees new wave coming
“The Delta variant has spread across the country and is a dominant problem. This variant has also become a global worry. There has been a 30 per cent increase in cases due to this variant. The pandemic is still raging,” Paul said.
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said 18 districts were showing a rising trend; of these, 10 are in Kerala. The other eight are in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. These 18 districts, particularly the 10 in Kerala, account for 47.5 per cent of all cases. He said the high-level team deputed to Kerala had observed a rising trend in Malappuram, and urged the State government to increase active surveillance there.
On the progress on vaccines for children, Paul said the Centre had given permission to Novavax to do local trials. This vaccine is being brought to India by Serum Institute, which is already doing bridging trials.
On delays in Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin supply, he said the standardisation process was being fine-tuned at its Bengaluru facility. Soon, another unit at Ankleshwar (Gujarat) would add 6 million doses, he said. The 51-crore-dose target up to July-end had been met, he said, indicating the year-end target of 135 crore jabs would also be met.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...